Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain join hands for film on serial killer Javed Iqbal

Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain to star in film on serial killer Javed Iqbal

Ayesha Omar and Yasir Hussain are prepping up for their upcoming movie on the life of serial killer Javed Iqbal.

The movie which is titled The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal, will be helmed by Abu Aleeha and produced under the banner of KKFilms.

Although much has not been revealed about the script, sources have confirmed that Yasir Hussain will play the role of rapist Javed Iqbal himself whereas Ayesha Omar will essay the role of a police officer.

The case was a particularly macabre one as the killer not only tortured and murdered the children but also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence. He was sentenced to death in the same way.

Javed Iqbal is famously said to have sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore between 1998 and 1999. He later dissolved the dead bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence.

Speaking on her role, Omar accepts the film would be one of the most challenging in her career and she’s certainly looking forward to it.