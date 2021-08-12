 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 14 years of Chak De! India with heart-warming note

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan is extending love to the cast and crew of  Chak De! India.

The star is celebrating the 14 glorious years of the movie by sending a special token of love to all his co-stars and director Shimit Amin.

"Just felt like thanking all the young ladies of Chak De India for making the film such a beautiful experience. And Shimit, Adi, @yrf #MirRanjanNegi, @jaideepsahni, @sudeepdop,@Sukhwindermusic

and all involved with this labour of love for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the film….," Shah Rukh quipped.

Chake De! India was released under the banner of Yash Raj Films in 2007. The movie narrates the story of a former Hockey star who is accused of betraying his country.

