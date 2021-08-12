Senior Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathes her last in Karachi

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, Butt started her acting journey in the 70s era

Renowned Pakistani actress, Durdana Butt, has passed away in Karachi, actor Khalid Malik confirmed the news on Thursday.

The actress was put on ventilator before succumbing to COVID-19, at the age of 83.

Sharing the tragic news, Malik wrote on Instagram, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."

"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," he added.

Soon after, condolences for the Fifty-Fifty star started pouring in from celebrities and fans alike.

Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in famous dramas like Aangan Terha, Ruswai and Tanhaiyaan.

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, Butt started her acting journey in the 70s era.

Apart from working in dramas, Butt also starred in movies like Balu Mahi, Parey Hut Love, Ishq Positive and Dil Diyan Gallan.