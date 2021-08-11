Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde spotted embracing each other in LA outing

The pair was previously captured getting cosy on a cruise during their trip in Tuscany, Italy

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted out an about during a romantic stroll in Los Angeles.



The loved-up pair soaked the sun after dining at All Time restaurant in Los Feliz.

The duo was dressed down in ripped jeans and T-shirts, while they placed their arms around each other.

Wilde and Styles are known for indulging in massive PDA while declaring their love for each other in public.

They were previously captured getting cosy on a cruise during their trip in Tuscany, Italy.

Earlier, Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis revealed about their split, “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told GQ for the magazine’s August issue, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”