Minal Khan shares engagement day photo dump with fans

Minal's 'fairytale engagement' was everything the actor wished for!

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Minal gave her fans BTS photos with her fans dubbing it her "Engagement day photo dump."

The Laut Ke Chalay Aana star, who donned a teal flowing dress on the day, posted various photos in the thread. From beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram chatting with Muneeb Butt to the diva herself dolling up for the ceremony, Minal left her followers all smiles with the adorable snaps.

In one of the pictures, Minal was also spotted fixing her choker necklace on the front camera while in another, the blushing bride flashed her engagement ring in henna-designed hands for the camera.



