Momina Mustehsan ends her social media hiatus: ‘Living offline is beautiful’

Web Desk

Momina Mustehsan on Wednesday ended her social media hiatus nearly after two months and revealed, “Living offline is beautiful.”



The Tera Woh Pyar singer took to Instagram and announced her return to social media with a thought-provoking note.

Momina said in the caption, “Hello, it’s me. my Instagram break went on longer than anticipated. Living offline is beautiful.”

“Being exposed to so much content, information and stimulus can be overwhelming- it can almost make you believe it’s a big bad world out there. But that’s not true. We all know the downside to social media, but the upside is that everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to tell their stories firsthand.”

The singer continued, “The concept of the ‘other’ is shrinking. We are all the same, and not the same. Life is a big puzzle and we all hold different pieces to the larger picture. We all have little solutions to the bigger problem. We just need to be human together.”



Momina had announced her social media hiatus on June 26.