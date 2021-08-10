Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi vacation in the northern areas of Pakistan: See Photos

Web Desk

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi vacation in the northern areas of Pakistan: See Photos

Naimal Khawar Khan and husband Hamza Ali Abbasi are beating the summer blue s in the Northern areas of Pakistan.

The lovebirds, who share one-year-old son Mustafa together, are 'getting away' from their busy routines to enjoy the serenity of the mountains.

Turning to her Instagram, Naimal shared her 'Happiest' photo sitting beside a river. For her day out, the diva donned a pink kurta shalwar and left her blonde tresses flowing in the air.



In another photo shared, Hamza was spotted smiling in a black shalwar Kameez by the river while the Anaa star dubbed him 'Happiness.'



Later on the same day, Hamza took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo where he posed around the Northern greens.

"All gratitude is for Allah," he captioned alongside his photo.

Take a look:



