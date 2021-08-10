Peek inside Yasir Hussain, son Kabirs Tuesday mornings, courtesy: Iqra Aziz

Peek inside Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings, courtesy: Iqra Aziz

Web Desk

Actor and director Yasir Hussain is giving fans a glimpse at his mornings.

The Lahore Se Agey star is embracing fatherhood in his new photo as he flashes his life after welcoming his son, Kabir Hussain last month.

The photo shared by the actor features himself sleeping right next to the couple's bundle of joy as the father-son duo faces away from the camera.

"Good Morning," he captioned alongside his post.

The star did not forget to give his wife, Iqra Aziz, the credits for the adorable snap.





Yasir announced the birth of his son on July 23.

"Alhamdulillah.Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain ( By the grace of Allah, we welcome Kabir Hussain)" he captioned with the announcement.