Humayun Saeed looks super cool in decade old white kurta

Web Desk

Pakistani film and TV actor Humayun Saeed looked dashing in his decade old kurta he wore on Monday and posted stunning photos on social media.



The Bin Roye actor turned to Instagram and shared the snaps in white kurta and revealed he sported this after 10 years.

Humayun said “Wore this kurta after 10 years today.”

He further said “As soon as my cook saw he said he wanted to take my pictures and also asked to post them on my Instagram.”



“So here goes. Two of these pictures taken by my cook Noor and two by my spot boy Salman”, the actor added.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Humayun and flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts with in no time.