Royal family on the brink of collapse after Prince Charles ascends the throne?

The number of people opposing the British monarchy seems to be growing with each passing day, as suggested by a new survey.



According to a poll done by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for New Statesman, a third of Britons have supported that claim that the British monarchy should be abolished as it is no longer fit for purpose.

A total of 34 percent of people said they were opposed to Prince Charles taking over the throne and would instead vote for the abolition of the monarchy instead.

Only 18 percent of the people said they would neither the support the abolition nor oppose it, while a meagre five percent were unsure of what their stance was.

Meanwhile, a majority of 54 percent, however, voiced confidence in Prince Charles’s ascension and said that they would be in favour of the royal family’s continuation.