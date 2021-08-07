Melissa Benoist wraps up filming for 'Supergirl'

Web Desk

Melissa Benoist on Friday thanked her fans and co-stars as the actress wrapped up the shooting for "Supergirl"

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture with her "Supergirl" co-stars as she announced the wrap-up on the hit TV series.

"Thank you for an incredible 6 year—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week. that’s a wrap on Super Girl."

Super Girl returns for the final season on Tuesday, August 24. The series is based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, created by Otto Binder and Al Plastino with Melissa Benoist in the title role. Supergirl is Superman's cousin and one of the last surviving Kryptonians.

