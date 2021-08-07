Paris Hilton holds special screening of 'Cooking with Paris' for celebrity friends

Web Desk

Paris Hilton surely knows how to throw a fun-filled party.

On Thursday night, a lot of celebrities attended Paris's rooftop bash ahead of new show 'Cooking With Paris', and according to an insider, "everyone was happy to finally be out in LA."

“It was such an amazing party. There hasn’t been many events to attend in LA, and everyone was happy to finally be out, but it’s still LA. The party started very early, at like 7, and everyone was gone by 11,” the source said.

Another attendee added, “Paris was an impeccable host. She walked around and talked to everyone, and was in a really great mood. She and Demi [Lovato] sat together and watched the episode. They were hugging. It was all cute and very sweet.”

In her upcoming show, Paris cooks exquisite meals for her celebrity friends.