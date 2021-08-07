New comic book on Latin singer Selena to debut this month

Selena will be the focus of 'Female Force: Selena,' a comic book in English and Spanish releasing this month

Selena, the Tejano music performer killed in 1995, will be the star of a US comic book debuting later this month.



Selena, whose birth name was Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will be the focus of 'Female Force: Selena,' a comic book in English and Spanish being released by TidalWave Comics on August 11.

"So much has been said about Selena. I wanted to tell her story while bringing something new to it. I hope the readers - and her fans - enjoy what we`ve put together,” said Michael Frizell, writer of the comic book.

The book is part of a series focused on women who make a worldwide impact.

Sometimes called the Mexican Madonna or queen of Tejano, Texas-born Selena died on March 31, 1995, when she was shot by the founder of her fan club.

But her Grammy-winning music has continued to sell strongly. Tejano, also called Tex-Mex music, fuses American and Mexican influences. - Reuters