Prince Harry desperate for 'survival' as rift with William 'not a priority'

Prince Harry is desperate for his and Meghan Markle's survival in the US, as mending ties with Prince William might not happen anytime soon.



Reconciliation between the feuding brothers doesn't appear to be on the cards any time soon as they are at "different stages in their lives", said royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

"I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation," she revealed.

"I don't suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives.

"It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial.

"Prince William is prioritising legacy while Prince Harry is focused on survival. I believe both brothers need time," she continued.

"Deaths, births, remembrance ceremonies, we look at all of these as a fresh start or an opportunity for renewed relationships but the reality is, all of these significant moments are happening within a Sussex PR tornado that is wreaking havoc on the Royal Family," Schofield added.