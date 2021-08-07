Princess Diana 'planned a Megxit style move to US': report

Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to a royal commentator, have fulfilled the Princess of Wale's desire to move to the US as she had 'planned a Megxit style move to California'



A former voice coach claimed that Diana had planned a move to the California - known as the Golden State - before her tragic death in 1997 car crash.



The Princess of Wales' plan to move to US has been mirrored by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the former voice coach.



Stewart Pearce, who reportedly provided Lady Diana with vocal lessons between 1995 and 1997, was reported to have said that "The Princess of Wales was talking about buying a house in Malibu overlooking the Pacific.

“So it’s really interesting that Harry and Meghan have chosen to go Santa Barbara, because that was the area that Diana was thinking about.”

Pearce, who released his book Diana: The Voice of Change in January 2020, will appear on the American news network this weekend to talk about the life of Lady Diana.

Prince William and Harry's mom tragically died in August 1997 after being involved in a car crash in Paris. In an interview with The Telegraph, Fergie said her only advice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was for them to “be happy”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working royals last year in March, have bought a £11.2million home in Santa Barbara, which is located just 66 miles away from where Pearce claimed Princess Diana had intended on moving to.