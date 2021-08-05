Luke Bryan’s mother sheds light on humble beginnings: 'Karaoke started it'

Web Desk

Award winning singer and songwriter Luke Bryan’s mother recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her son’s humble beginnings.

All revelations have been made in the 45-year-old’s personal docuseries Like Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

There his mother shared details from his childhood in Leesburg, Georgia, as well as his adolescence in Nashville, Tennessee.

As part of an exclusive clip obtained by IMBDtv, Luke’s mother was quoted saying, “It all started with karaoke. Santa Claus would bring you [a] karaoke machine. Luke could actually sing and entertain.”

During the course of the series, the singer also chimed in and referenced his love for the Christmas gift and admitted, “I had a karaoke machine that I could plug my guitar into when I was 14 or 15. I would go play gigs and I would sing through that karaoke machine… It was all we had.