Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan speaks about the upcoming Pakistan and New Zealand series, on August 5, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

The upcoming series against New Zealand is crucial for the Men In Green before they head into the T20I World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan after an 18-year hiatus, which is exciting news for the country, he said in a video message on Thursday.



The PCB chief appreciated the Kiwis for accepting Pakistan's offer to play three ODIs and five T20Is — meaning an additional two matches of the short format.

"I am delighted they accepted our offer to play two additional T20Is leading into the World Cup; it's about giving our team enough practice before they head into the World Cup," he said.

The PCB chief said it's a busy time for the team and management as South Africa visited Pakistan in February, and then in the 2021-22 season, New Zealand and England have accepted to come, West Indies are ready to tour, Pakistan Super League will take place, and later Australia will also visit the country.

"This is the busiest time in the history of Pakistan cricket," he said.

"It's one thing to improve your domestic cricket and another to give an opportunity to youngsters to watch their heroes live, through which they will aspire to become cricketers," he said.

"They will want to be the next Shaheen Shah Afridi and the next Babar Azam," said Khan, who is looking to get as many people in the stadium as possible for the upcoming tours.