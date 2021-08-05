Jennifer Aniston mesmerises fans with her stunning sense of style

Jennifer Aniston mesmerised fans with her stunning sense of style as she posed for a magazine's cover story in array of designer duds — but one particular suit quickly caught the eyes of superfans.

The Friends alum posed for InStyle’s September 2021 cover in stunning dresses from Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Chloé and more — but one particular patterned Gucci suit attracted massive reaction from fans.

Harry styles wore a brown-and-tan suit to the 2021 Brit Awards in May, accessorizing with a matching bamboo-handled handbag as he accepted the award for Best British Single for “Watermelon Sugar.”

The eagle-eyed fans of the Aniston went wild as they noticed that the Friends actor also wore the same dress which recently rocked by Harry Styles.

One person claiming that “Harry Styles walked so Jennifer Aniston could run.”

"Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles matching is the best thing i’ve ever seen,” another tweeted.

Harry once admitted that "Jennifer Aniston was his first celebrity crush so I bet he is loving this right now,” a third Twitter user pointed out, referencing Harry Styles’ 2020 interview with Ellen DeGeneres.