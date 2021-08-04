Pakistani artist Hussain Ahmed hoping to revive country's forgotten fantasy with new film

Hussain launched his original, rising Pakistani animated short film, titled, Where the Sunset Weeps

Hussain Ahmed is a young Pakistani storyteller, who is hoping to revive the forgotten fantasy of the country through his animation.

Recently, Hussain launched his original, rising Pakistani animated short film, titled, Where the Sunset Weeps. The film takes place in a hyper-fantasized setting that is localized in the Pakistani lifestyle and aims to encapsulate the essence of Karachi in the absence of violence and its repercussion on many generations.

The protagonist of the movie is a young boy who grew up living through the fear of his father but goes on a journey where he recalls the memories of his past in an alternate world, revealing his true nature before witnessing the atrocities of the city.

While talking to The News International, Hussain admitted that the first-most desire is that his film serves as a “testament to prove and promote young people to put their minds to create fantasies of their own.” The artist is hoping that the younger generation will strive towards bringing their unique perspectives to light through artistic statements, which will eventually close the gap between old and young citizens by forming a bridge of understanding between them through creative means.

The young animator employed the use of vibrant colors to tell a story of the past generation’s traumas and tragedies in a way that grabs the attention of the audience instead of brimming one’s heart with desolation.

Where the Sunset Weeps - in the end - is an invigorating new addition to the current elevation of Pakistan's creative industry, sharing lights with famous animated films such as Shehr-e-Tabassum and SWIPE, whose creation has revolutionized the entertainment industry and paved way for a whole other genre of film in the Pakistani film industry.

While talking about the hopes Hussain holds for the future of his film and animation cinema in Pakistan, he said: “My future hopes for the film is to stand as a testament that any story can be told without a high budget or team. I want it to inspire the creative youth of the country to come forth and share their own stories, revive a culture of fantasy telling that is slowly fading away, and resurface the rich fantasies lost in Pakistan's land.”