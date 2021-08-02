George and Amal Clooney set the record straight about them expecting twins

Hollywood's power couple George and Amal Clooney have quashed rumours of their pregnancy, as reports make rounds about them having twins again.

Parents to twins Ella and Alexander, the pair refuted claims of their second pregnancy with twins through their spokesperson.

"Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true,” said their rep.

The statement after sources earlier told OK! Magazine: "The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

"George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone,” the insider shared, adding that the news "was met with well-wishes all around. George was so proud, and Amal was glowing.