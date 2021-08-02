Pakistani sprinter Najma Parveen finishes last in 200m heat at Tokyo Olympics

Najma Parveen file photo.

TOKYO: Pakistani sprinter Najma Parveen finished last in women's 200m heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning, Geo News reported.

According to the details, Parveen ran in heat 2 of the women’s 200m and finished 7. What was more disappointing was not her position, but her timing which was recorded 28.12 seconds at the mega event.

The country’s best female sprinter, who holds the national record of Women’s 200m at 23.69 seconds, was 2.88 seconds behind the athlete who finished at number 6 in the Olympics.

It is pertinent to mention here that Najma’s Olympic journey was almost halted when her entry was withdrawn by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), without consent. The Pakistan Olympic Federation, however, managed to re-enter her in the Tokyo Olympics.

The POA had also slammed the AFP and had said that its action was a blatant disregard and violation of the right of the athlete.



Pakistan Olympic Association and Athletics Federation of Pakistan are at loggerheads with each other due to multiple reasons.

The POA had suspended AFP’s membership after its athletes tested positive in the last South Asian Games in 2019.