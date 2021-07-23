 
Web Desk
July 23, 2021

Maya Ali dazzles in all-black ensemble on Eid Day 3

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Maya Ali dazzles in all-black ensemble on Eid Day 3

Actor Maya Ali making the most out of her Eid.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the star shared her Eid Day 3 all-black ensemble with fans.

The diva paired her look with black, pink, and orange bangles and tied up her tresses in a bun.

"Eid day 3…" she captioned alongside the post with black and red heart emoticons.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the star's stunning photos.

"Beautiful," commented one Instagram user while another added "MashaAllah."

Take a look:



