Crime Branch visits Shilpa Shetty's Juhu abode

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's house is being searched by a team of Mumbai Crime Branch.

The team, along with husband Raj Kundra, has reached the star's Juhu residence during their investigation into Kundra's production of pornographic films.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai Court extended businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe's police custody till July 27.

Raj Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 due to the violations of several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The businessman has been accused of producing and distributing pornographic content.