Web Desk
July 21, 2021

Sonu Sood gets emotional on his mother’s birth anniversary: ‘I wish I could wish you personally’

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Sonu Sood gets emotional on his mother’s birth anniversary: ‘I wish I could wish you personally’
Indian film actor Sonu Sood got emotional on his late mother Saroj Sood’s birth anniversary, saying “I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug”.

Taking to Twitter, the Dabangg actor shared throwback photos of his mother with a heartfelt note.

He tweeted “Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me.”

“I promise to give my best always & make you proud. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again.”

Sonu further said “Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa.”

