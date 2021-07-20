Madhuri Dixit super excited as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit expressed her excitement as her YouTube channel crossed one million subscribers on Tuesday.



The Tezaab actress turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously to share a special video with her fans to celebrate one million subscribers.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted “1 Million strong on Youtube. Thank you, everyone, for your love & support. I am super excited to share this special video with all of you. I hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier, Madhuri thanked her fans and followers for their love and support after she reached 25 million followers on Instagram.

She said “25 million strong. Thank you everyone for your love & support.”