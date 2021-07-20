One more arrested after Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in porn videos case

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who is a businessman, is said to be the key conspirator in the case

One more person has been arrested for the production of pornographic videos in Mumbai, after Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was seized for the same.

Ryan John was taken into custody by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, not long after Kundra’s arrest over his connection to the case.

The case was registered at the Malwani Police Station on February 4, 2021, under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women [Prohibition] Act.

Kundra, who is a businessman in Mumbai, is said to be the key conspirator in the case.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. An investigation is in progress,” said Mumbai Police.