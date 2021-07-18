Sanam Jung reflects on divorce rumors: 'I was not upset at all'

Sanam Jung is addressing false rumors around her divorce from her husband Qassam.

Speaking with Urdu News in a recent interview, the actor and show host is touching on how a mere joke made by her escalated into a whole new controversy.

"I was not upset at all due to the false news of my divorce on social media. Just because I didn't post pictures with my husband, everyone thought we had gotten a divorce," adding, "Someone wrote the same thing in the comment below my Instagram post, so I also jokingly wrote that it happened because of you. I did not expect that this joke will spread so much that it will put pressure on the family as well."

The mother-of-one also shared her routine and shed light on maintaining a work-life balance.

"I help my daughter have her breakfast, send her to school and keep in touch with family by phone even when I'm shooting," she concluded.