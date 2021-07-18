Ali Zafar dyes hair purple, channels inner K-pop star

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Ali Zafar is going all K-pop in his latest social media update.
Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Rockstar hitmaker shared his all-new look donning ripped jeans and a printed black jacket.
What really surprised fans about the 41-year-old's new look was his platinum purple hair.
"K-Pop in Pakistan? #comingsoon #GameBunGayi" the star teased fans in one of the photos.
"On set- Get-set-go !" he wrote alongside another photo.
Take a look: