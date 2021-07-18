Ali Zafar dyes hair purple, channels inner K-pop star

Singer Ali Zafar is going all K-pop in his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Rockstar hitmaker shared his all-new look donning ripped jeans and a printed black jacket.

What really surprised fans about the 41-year-old's new look was his platinum purple hair.





"K-Pop in Pakistan? #comingsoon #GameBunGayi" the star teased fans in one of the photos.

"On set- Get-set-go !" he wrote alongside another photo.

Take a look:







