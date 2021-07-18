 
close
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 18, 2021

Ali Zafar dyes hair purple, channels inner K-pop star

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 18, 2021
Ali Zafar dyes hair purple, channels inner K-pop star
Ali Zafar dyes hair purple, channels inner K-pop star

Singer Ali Zafar is going all K-pop in his latest social media update.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Rockstar hitmaker shared his all-new look donning ripped jeans and a printed black jacket.

What really surprised fans about the 41-year-old's new look was his platinum purple hair.


"K-Pop in Pakistan? #comingsoon #GameBunGayi" the star teased fans in one of the photos.

"On set- Get-set-go !" he wrote alongside another photo.

Take a look:



More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News