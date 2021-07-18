Jennifer Lopez spotted spending time with daughter Emme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While Jennifer Lopez has a busy life, she is always down for spending time with her kids.
The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of her enjoying some down time with her daughter Emme during the weekend.
In the adorable photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling as they enjoyed their time together.
J-Lo could be seen keeping it simple and chic as she sported a white tank which she paired with her signature gold hoops and big sunglasses.
"#WeekendVibes with my coconut," she captioned the post.
Take a look: