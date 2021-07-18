 
Sun Jul 18, 2021
Jennifer Lopez spotted spending time with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez spotted spending time with daughter Emme

While Jennifer Lopez has a busy life, she is always down for spending time with her kids.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of her enjoying some down time with her daughter Emme during the weekend.

In the adorable photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling as they enjoyed their time together.

J-Lo could be seen keeping it simple and chic as she sported a white tank which she paired with her signature gold hoops and big sunglasses.

"#WeekendVibes with my coconut," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



