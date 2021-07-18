Billie Eilish again issues apology over past videos

America's mega music star Billie Eilish readily confessed that she feels "ashamed" about the remarks that she gave while she was just 14. She also freely expressed what she felt about her past actions.



The 19-year-old singer came under criticism when her video - where she is seen using an offensive word referring to a China-origin person - resurfaced on the internet. In another video, the singer was seen to be mocking an Asian accent.

"It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the singer said in a new interview with Vogue Australia.

"The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"

Billie Eilish highlighted her sense of embarrassment about her past saying, "Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?"

"I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing."

Last month also, Billie Eilish published a lengthy apology after the five-year-old video went viral on social media. "I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” she began.

"This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.”

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” she repeated her regret.

