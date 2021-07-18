Justin Bieber shows love to his lookalike

Romeo Beckham - the middle son of soccer star David Beckham and fashionista Victoria Beckham - keeps his social media life up to date. Recently, Romeo celebrated his younger sister birthday where he looked exactly like pop singer Justin Bieber.



Taking to Instagram, Romeo posted a picture of himself carrying his little sister Harper in his embrace with a wide smile on his lips. He captioned the post: "Happy 10th birthday to this lil legend ♥️ I love u so much :) xx have a lovely day."

Many social media users believed him to be Justin Bieber and the 27-year-old singer himself also appreciated the resemblance by jumping into the comment section to endorse what other commenters are saying. He came up with the comment: "U guys literally look related to me."



The commenters agreed with Justin Bieber over the uncanny resemblance between Romeo and him. The social media users liked the singer's comment and before long, the comment received over eight thousand likes.

Commenters say they believe Romeo is definitely a mini Biebs. "Wait I legit thought that was JB," said a fan, while another comment reads, "Every...single...time! I think he is you."

Many commenters say they could not recognise it was someone other than Justin Bieber, saying, "Took me too long to figure out that wasn't you," "I was like who is Bieber posing with..." and "I was just thinking about that". A lot of them wrote "Same" in the comment section under Justin Bieber's comment.

