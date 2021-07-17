 
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Tenille Townes addresses inspiration behind childhood single ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’

Award winning singer and songwriter Tenille Townes recently weighed in on her inspiration behind creating the Girl Who Didn’t Care single.

The star got candid over it all during her interview with People magazine and there she was quoted saying, “It's where the courage comes from.”

She also added, “That's where I can still find the bravest version of myself, in that seven-year-old kid who dreamed about getting to do all of this. I feel like I wouldn't be here without her.”

She concluded by saying, “There were all these little signs and arrows along my path that really made that relentless believer in me to never give up. I'm super grateful for that.”

