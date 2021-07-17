 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Bhushan Kumar accused of rape, cheating by client

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Bhushan Kumar accused of rape, cheating by client
Bhushan Kumar accused of rape, cheating by client

Head of T-series and son of music producer Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, has been booked for rape.

A complaint against the music baron has been filed at a Mumbai police station for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of giving her a job, as per officials.

The case has been registered at DN Nagar police station in Andheri (West).

According to Press Trust of India, Bhushan kumar had promised the 30-year-old woman of giving her an opportunity to work on one of his projects. Kumar has been sexually assaulting the woman since 2017.

As per the law, Bhushan Kumar has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).

More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News