Priyanka Chopra mourns death of Surekha Sikri

Priyanka Chopra mourned the death of veteran Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri, who died on Friday at the age of 75, with a heartfelt tribute saying “Her legacy will forever be celebrated.”



Taking to Twitter, the Sky Is Pink actor shared a throwback video clip of Surekha Sikri to pay a rich tribute to her.

Priyanka tweeted “An actor par excellence and a woman who was ahead of her time.”

“#SurekhaSikri Ji has inspired generations of actors and her legacy will forever be celebrated.”

“My condolences to the family,” she concluded.

Surekha began her career with 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).