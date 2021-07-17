 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Priyanka Chopra mourns death of Surekha Sikri

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of Surekha Sikri
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of Surekha Sikri

Priyanka Chopra mourned the death of veteran Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri, who died on Friday at the age of 75, with a heartfelt tribute saying “Her legacy will forever be celebrated.”

Taking to Twitter, the Sky Is Pink actor shared a throwback video clip of Surekha Sikri to pay a rich tribute to her.

Priyanka tweeted “An actor par excellence and a woman who was ahead of her time.”

“#SurekhaSikri Ji has inspired generations of actors and her legacy will forever be celebrated.”

“My condolences to the family,” she concluded.

Surekha began her career with 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka. She received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, including Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News