Active COVID-19 case count crosses 45,000 mark in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another 39 people have died in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus epidemic, while 2783 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.



According to the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics from Saturday morning, 49,247 tests were taken in the last 24 hours across the country. Of these, 2,783 came back positive for COVID-19.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate currently stands at 5.65%.



The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has reached 22,759 and the total number of cases has reached 986,668.



In addition, 1,000 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 918,329 while the number of active cases is 45,579.