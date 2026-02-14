Pink reveals health routine for asthma management

Did you know that the Grammy-award winning singer, P!NK, has asthma?

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, has revealed she has had the chronic illness for years.

In December 2009, she spoke with Women’s Health and said, "I have to be able to run up those stairs as many times as I do and be able to sing at the same time.”

"I'm an asthmatic. I have to be on that treadmill singing to get my lungs right."

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes them to become narrow, swollen, and overly sensitive.

This restricts airflow to the lungs, making breathing difficult. Asthma can range from mild to severe and often occurs in episodes, commonly referred to as asthma attacks.

Why Does Asthma Happen?

Asthma develops due to a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers. In people with asthma, the immune system overreacts to certain stimuli, causing airway inflammation and tightening of the surrounding muscles.

Common triggers include:

Allergens such as dust mites, pollen, and pet dander

Respiratory infections

Cold air

Air pollution and smoke

Exercise

Strong emotions or stress

Symptoms of Asthma

Symptoms may vary in intensity but commonly include shortness of breath, wheezing (a whistling sound while breathing), chest tightness and persistent coughing.

Treatment and Management

Asthma has no cure, but it is highly manageable with proper treatment.

Inhaled corticosteroids reduce airway inflammation

Bronchodilators (rescue inhalers) quickly relax airway muscles during attacks

Long-acting medications help prevent symptoms

Trigger avoidance reduces flare-ups

Regular monitoring and action plans improve long-term control

Asthma is a chronic but controllable respiratory condition. With appropriate medication, lifestyle adjustments, and early recognition of symptoms, most individuals with asthma can lead active and healthy lives.