Salman Khan expresses his feelings for Katrina Kaif on her birthday, shares throwback pic

Salman Khan shared a loving tribute to Katrina Kaif on her birthday, wishing his onscreen partner ‘lots of love and respect’ in life.



Katrina, who turned 38 on Friday (July, 16), also received love and respect from Kareena Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor on her big day.

Slaman Khan, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina several years ago, doubled her bliss as he expressed his feelings for the actress in Instagram post.

Khan shared an adorable throwback photo with Katrina Kaif from the time they went on The Kapil Sharma Show together to promote their film Bharat. In the photo, they could be seen looking at each other and smiling.



“Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif,” Salman wrote in his Instagram post.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together. They will be seen next in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which reportedly features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.



On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's fans, friends and co-workers also wished her on social media. She found the perfect post to respond to their greetings.

Katrina Kaif shared a sizzling snap of herself from a pool session on her Instagram page on Friday, showing her in a red swimsuit. She wrote in her caption: "Birthday. Thank you so much everyone for all the love always."

