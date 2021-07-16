Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s 'Rafta Rafta' music video release date confirmed

Pakistani stars Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video Rafta Rafta will be released on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, it has been revealed.



Sajal Aly took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the music video, featuring herself and Atif Aslam.

The teaser was dropped on YouTube.



Produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad, the video is directed by Hassam Baloch.

The teaser of Rafta Rafta has won the hearts of the fans shortly after it was dropped online.

It is also revealed that Rafta Rafta music video will be released on July 21, 2021.