Fri Jul 16, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 16, 2021

Veteran actress Sultana Zafar dies at 66

Veteran actress Sultana Zafar has died at the age of 66.

Sultana was best known for her roles in dramas Tanhaiyyan, Uroosa, and Akhri Chattan to name a few.

According to reports, she passed away in Dallas, USA where she was running a boutique called Armale Studios.

The cause of her death remains to be known.

News of her passing shocked many as fans took to social media to extend their thoughts and prayers to the late actress. 




