Fri Jul 16, 2021
Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video goes viral

TV&Showbiz

Fri, Jul 16, 2021

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video goes viral

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has won the hearts of the fans yet again with her killer dance moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi from film Jheel Ke Us Paar, released in 1973.

The Devdas actress turned to Instagram and shared her dance video with caption “Finally gave into the temptation of doing this reel”.

In the video, choreographer and dancers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh can also be seen dancing their hearts out with Madhuri.

The video is from the sets of Dance Deewane 3.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans on social media and taken the internet by storm. 

