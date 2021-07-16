Umar Akmal attack case: Cricketer decides to pardon all suspects

Umar Akmal.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has decided to pardon the Pakistani fans who allegedly attacked him outside his residence a few days ago.

"Umar Akmal will not challenge the suspects' bail pleas," the cricketer's lawyer informed media Friday. He said that the cricketer has also decided to withdraw a petition expressing lack of confidence in the judge hearing the case.

After the incident, the cricket had registered an FIR against the suspects in Police Station Defence B, following which they were arrested.

The incident

A few days ago, four fans of the cricketer showed up outside his residence in Lahore to get his autograph.

However, when Akmal refused to entertain them, the situation got out of hand and a heated exchange took place. The cricketer pressed charges against the suspects after they allegedly attacked him.

Akmal had called the police to his residence after which the suspects were arrested.

Akmal has been in and out of headlines due to charges levied on him in 2020 for failing to report corruption offers made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League edition.

PCB had said earlier this year that Akmal would be eligible to compete again after completing a rehabilitation programme.