Germany stun France in shootout to set up Euro semi with Spain

Germany’s Klara Bühl and Ann-Katrin Berger celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against France in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final at St Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland, on July 20, 2025. — Reuters

Down to ten players early on, Germany fought back to level against France and booked a Euro 2025 semi-final clash with Spain after a dramatic shootout sealed by Ann-Katrin Berger’s match-winning save.

Germany edged past France 6-5 in a penalty shootout after the bruising contest ended 1-1 after extra time on Saturday.

Germany fought back brilliantly from both a goal down and a straight red card shown to defender Kathrin Hendrich just 13 minutes in. They battled hard and eventually outlasted the French in a thrilling shootout.

Hendrich was dismissed following a VAR review that showed her pulling Griedge Mbock Bathy’s hair in the box. Grace Geyoro converted the resulting penalty, just squeezing it past Berger despite the keeper getting a strong hand to the ball.

Under pressure and shorthanded, Germany found a quick response. Sjoeke Nusken caught the French defence off guard by darting in to meet Klara Bühl’s near-post corner and heading home in the 25th minute.

Germany then defended bravely, with France having two goals disallowed for offside. Nusken later saw her second-half penalty saved.

Even before the shootout, Berger made a contender for ‘save of the tournament’ by back-pedalling and diving acrobatically to claw away Janina Minge’s misjudged defensive header, keeping the scores level.

With no goals in extra time, the match went to penalties. Berger gave Germany the perfect start by saving Amel Majri’s effort. The French levelled the shootout when Sara Dabritz struck the bar and missed.

Berger — a cancer survivor with a tattoo over her treatment scar that reads “All we have is now” — stepped up to convert her own penalty, then secured Germany’s win with a superb diving save to her left, denying 21-year-old Alice Sombath.

Germany will now face Spain in the semi-finals on Wednesday, the day after England play Italy in the other last-four clash.

“We knew we’d done the hardest part by scoring first against 10 players. Penalties are always tough. It’s hard on Alice — she’s young and still learning. But you have to give credit to Germany,” said France coach Laurent Bonadei.