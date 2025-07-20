Daniel Dubois (left) in action against Oleksandr Usyk during their undisputed world heavyweight title fight at BoxPark Wembley, London, on July 19, 2025.— Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion once again on Saturday, flooring Briton Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of a thrilling bout at Wembley Stadium.

The win saw Usyk retain his WBC, WBA and WBO belts and reclaim the IBF belt he vacated last year before a rematch with Tyson Fury, with Dubois upgraded to champion and then defending the title against Anthony Joshua last September.

Usyk's skill was evident from the outset as he sidestepped everything thrown his way with deceptive ease and connected repeatedly with his jab, putting on a masterclass in counter-punching against an opponent 11 years younger than him.

Asked about the win, Usyk said: "38 is a young guy, remember! 38 is only (the) start!

"I want to say thank you to Jesus Christ. I want to say thank you to my team and Wembley, thank you so much! It's for the people.

"Nothing is next. It's enough, next, I don't know. I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest."

Usyk, who improved his professional record to 24-0, is now a three-time undisputed champion, twice in the heavyweight division and once as a cruiserweight.

Fifth round beat-down

Despite weighing in at a career-heaviest 227.3 pounds on Friday, Usyk floated around the ring with an almost balletic grace and prevented Dubois from making the most of his superior size.

The Ukrainian comfortably outclassed his opponent in three of the first four rounds, but most of the damage was dealt out in a brutal fifth-round beatdown.

The Ukrainian sent his opponent to the canvas with an overhand right, before a booming left hand right on the chin dashed Dubois' dreams and brought an end to the bout.

Dubois was defiant after his loss, telling DAZN: "I have to commend him on the performance, I gave everything I had.

"Take no credit away from that man. I'll be back. I was just fighting, trying to pick up round by round. It is what it is."

The Ukrainian also hinted at a potential third fight against Britain's Fury, whom he beat twice last year.

"Maybe, we have three choices, (Fury), Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot now say because I want to go back home," he added.

The unification fight was a rematch of one that Dubois lost by a controversial ninth-round knockout in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2023, after Usyk was given time to recover from what the referee ruled was a low blow.

Fighting earlier on the undercard, Briton Lawrence Okolie beat South African Kevin Lerena by unanimous decision in a lacklustre contest