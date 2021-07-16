 
Web Desk
July 16, 2021

Katrina Kaif receives love, sweet wishes as she celebrates 38th birthday

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Katrina Kaif receives love, sweet wishes as she celebrates her 38th birthday
Katrina Kaif receives love, sweet wishes as she celebrates her 38th birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif received love and sweet wishes from fans and fellow B-town stars as the actress celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Katrina in her Story to wish the ‘gorgeous superstar’ a very happy birthday.

The Good Newwz actress wrote “To the most gorgeous superstar…Happy birthday Kat.”

‘Lots of love always from Saifu and me,” she continued with heart emoticons.

Katrina Kaif receives love, sweet wishes as she celebrates 38th birthday

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and posted a throwback photo with Katrina from a dance show to wish on her birthday.

“Many happy returns of the day #KatrinaKaif. Sending you lots of love & positivity”, Madhuri said.

Malaika Arora also turned to Facebook-owned app and wished Katrina on her birthday.

She said “Happy birthday beautiful, lots of love Katrina Kaif”.

Katrina Kaif receives love, sweet wishes as she celebrates 38th birthday

Fans and followers also extended sweet birthday wishes to Katrina, who’s name became a top Twitter trend on Friday.

