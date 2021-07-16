Veteran Indian actress Surekha Sikri passes away at 75

Surekha Sikri pwasadmitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease

Veteran Indian TV actress Surekha Sikri breathed her last on Friday, after suffering from cardiac failure.

She was aged 75, according to Indian media reports.

Sikri, as reported by Pinkvilla, was admitted to the hospital due to atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease and cerebrovascular accident.

The news of her death was announced in a statement that read, "Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Previously, the senior star was admitted to the hospital in September 2020 after suffering a brain stroke.

While shooting for a TV show in Mahabaleshwar, Sikri fell down because of which she sustained serious injuries on her head, leading to a brain stroke and paralysis in 2018.