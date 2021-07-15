Prince William ‘feels sick to his stomach’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Emmy nod

Prince William is reportedly ‘feeling sick to the pit of his stomach” over with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Emmy nod.



The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.

During his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, “William will feel sick to the pit of his stomach at Harry and Meghan's Emmys nod.”

“The interview was an attack on his family and his wife and is now being heralded as one of the entertainment moments of the year.”

He also went on to say that the Emmy nod can also be considered “more bad news” for the royal family because “It means that as awards gain momentum, once again Harry and Meghan's attack on the institution will be repeated over and over again.”