Shawn Mendes gushes over Camila Cabello’s help in singing Spanish ‘perfectly’

Lyricist and songwriter Shawn Mendes recently spoke out about Camila Cabello’s help in being able to sing “every word perfectly” in his new Spanish song.

The singer spoke out about it all during his interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and there he admitted, “To be fair, not everybody has a Cuban Mexican girlfriend who sits in the studio with them making sure they're saying every word perfectly.”

He also concluded by saying, “She was like, 'If you're going to do this, you got to do it right. You can't be saying these words wrong.' And I was like, 'Okay.'"

Check it out below:







