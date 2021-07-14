Aiman Khan, Minal send love to Sarah Khan on her 29th birthday

Pakistani celebrity twins Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have showered love on fellow showbiz star Sarah Khan on her 29th birthday.



Sarah celebrated her 29th birthday with husband Falak Shabir and shared a glimpse into her celebrations on Instagram.

Tagging the husband, the Sabaat actress turned to Facebook-owned app and posted her dazzling pictures from birthday celebrations with a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan dropped lovely comments saying “So cute MashaAllah happy birthday Sarah” followed by a heart emoji.



Minal also showered love on Sarah, saying “Happy birthday beautiful mama” followed by heart-eyed emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.