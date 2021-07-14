‘WandaVision’ earns Marvel Studios 28 nods at the Emmys for the first time

'WandaVision' stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn also earned Emmy nods in major categories

Marvel Studios made history courtesy of their series WandaVision which managed to dominate the Emmy nominations for this year.

The hit Disney+ limited series grabbed 28 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

The nominations are included in the categories of Limited Series, Actor-Actress and Supporting Actress Limited Series, Production Design for Half Hour Narrative Program, 3 Writing Limited Series nods, Casting, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Directing, Two Single Camera Picture Editing, Period/Character Hairstyling, Main Title Design, Period/character non-prosthetic make-up, Original Dramatic Score, Music & Lyrics, Main Title Theme, Music Supervision, Sound Editing and Mixing in a Limited Series and Special VFX.

Stars of the show Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn also earned nods in major categories.