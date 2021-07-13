 
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah gets an Emmy Award nomination

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markles interview with Oprah gets an Emmy Award nomination

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview American TV legend Oprah Winfrey earlier this year  has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The Duke and Duchess's  interview plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades and deteriorated Harry's relations with his brother William and father Prince Charles.

Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview took place in March with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in their first major TV sit-down since quitting the royal family in early 2020.

Days  after the interview, Prince Harry traveled to the United Kingdom to reunite with his family as he attended the funeral prayers for his grandfather  Prince Philip.

His second visit to the UK came earlier this month when he came back to to attend the  unveiling of  Princess Diana's statue in Kensington Palace.

According to multiple reports, despite his trips to the UK Harry's  relations  with his brother and father have not improved.

